PM Modi humbled by resounding victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The BJP’s victory in the state is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI File Photo) The BJP’s victory in the state is a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI File Photo)

Riding on the massive mandate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the resounding victories as humbling and overwhelming. “Gratitude to the people of India for the continued faith, support and affection for the BJP,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

The BJP has emerged victorious in politically crucial state of UP after 14-year hiatus as the rivals appeared to have failed in converting their vote shares into an equivalent seat share. According to the latest trends, the BJP was seen heading for victory on nearly 300 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

“I am overjoyed that BJP has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. Huge support from the youth is gladdening,” said the Prime Minister. “I thank people of UP from bottom of my heart. This historic victory of BJP is for development and good governance.”

Meanwhile, BJP produced a stupendous performance in the hill state of Uttarakhand, winning a staggering 50 seats as of now while leading in seven seats in the 70-seat assembly. PM Modi was equally effusive in his praise for the party’s performance in Uttarakhand. “Victory in Uttarakhand is special; I assure people of the state that BJP will serve them with dedication.”

The BJP has more than doubled its vote share in UP to close to 40 per cent since the last assembly elections though there is a slight drop since the Lok Sabha polls of 2014. The BJP did even better in the neighbouring Uttarakhand

with over 46 per cent vote share, though down from nearly 56 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

With inputs from PTI

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd