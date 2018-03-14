UP election results 2018: Cold Gorakhpur, Phulpur turn heat on BJP ahead of summer

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The party seems to be putting up a spectacular show in the high-stakes Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bye-elections (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The party seems to be putting up a spectacular show in the high-stakes Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bye-elections (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File)

The Samajwadi Party (SP), with the backing of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Wednesday, seems to be putting up a spectacular show in the high-stakes Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bye-elections. At last count, the party was racing ahead of the BJP by a margin of 38,000 votes in Phulpur; in Gorakhpur it is ahead by 26,000 votes. If the BJP is defeated in both seats or either, the SP-BSP team of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati could well pave way for a similar alliance against the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The SP has fielded Pravin Nishad from Gorakhpur and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from Phulpur against BJP’s Kaushalendra Singh Patel and Upendra Dutt Shukla, respectively. The Congress, meanwhile, trailing in both seats, has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur.

UP bye-election LIVE UPDATES: Samajwadi Party leads in Gorakhpur, Phulpur

As part of the understanding, the BSP has seemingly successfully transferred its Dalit vote bank in favour of SP and the SP-BSP coalition also captured Nishad community votes that number more than 3 lakh in Gorakhpur alone.

The two constituencies went to polls last Sunday. Phulpur recorded a voter turnout of 37.39 per cent, while Gorakhpur saw 47.45 per cent voting. The bypolls were necessitated after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats respectively after their election to the state legislative council.

Express Explained | The method and math behind BSP support to SP in eastern Uttar Pradesh bypoll

Adityanath has represented Gorakhpur seat in the Lok Sabha five times, winning the last elections in 2014 with a margin of 3.13 lakh votes. Before him, his mentor Yogi Avaidyanath was MP from the seat for two terms, in 1991 and 1993. The SP has been the runner-up on Gorakhpur seat many times before, while it had won the Phulpur seat four times since 1996.

For the Congress, Phulpur is a prestigious seat as it was once represented by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Over the years, however, the party lost its grip over the seat. As of now, the SP-BSP alliance has isolated the Congress completely.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd