UP election result shows rejection of casteism and nepotism: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Highlighting the growing popularity and prowess of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Centre on Saturday left no stones unturned in reminding the opposition of the crushing loss it faced in the Uttar Pradesh polls, asserting that the results clearly rejected the trend of casteism and nepotism politics in the state.

“Winning 325 of the 403 seats proves that the people of UP are with the BJP. The UP result is a rejection of the politics of casteism and nepotism. The people have trusted the politics of development,” Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while addressing a press conference during BJP executive meeting here.

Brimming with confidence over the upcoming elections in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh this year, the Union Minister stated that the BJP will taste victory again.

“When we won in 2014, they said that BJP has reached its peak. The same was said in 2017. But BJP chief (Amit Shah) said that the party is yet to hit its peak. We have 13 Chief Ministers in the country. We want every state to have a BJP or National Democratic Alliance (NDA) chief minister. We want Prime Minister Modi to win a second term in 2019. BJP chief also said that we make BJP a pan India party- from panchayat to parliament. BJP will win Gujarat, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh next,” Prasad stated.

Meanwhile, he also accepted Amit Shah’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader since independence.

“Because of his (Prime Minister Modi) extraordinary connect with the people and the trust people have on him, Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Modi is the most popular leader since independence,” Prasad said.

The BJP’s two-day national executive meeting began in Bhubaneswar this evening.

About 350 people, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, union ministers, Chief Ministers of 13 BJP-ruled states including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are in attendance.

On the agenda is the BJP’s strategy to increase the party’s political footprint ahead of the 2019 general elections, while eyeing the 2019 Odisha state elections.

