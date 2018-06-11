UP doctor held for raping woman for year, using recorded video to blackmail her

The accused had recorded the act and then used the same to blackmail the victim of Kaithora village. (Representational image) The accused had recorded the act and then used the same to blackmail the victim of Kaithora village. (Representational image)

A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a year in Miranpur town in the district, police said in Muzaffarnagar on Monday.

The accused had recorded the act and then used the same to blackmail the victim of Kaithora village, Station House Officer (SHO) of Miranpur police station, Manoj Choudhary said.

Sajid Hasan was arrested on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, Hasan had raped her an year ago when she had gone for a medical checkup at his clinic, and filmed the act.

The accused was blackmailing the victim, 38, since then by threatening to upload the video on social media, it said.

It is the second such case in the district, last week, a doctor was arrested at Budhana town for allegedly sexually harassing an 11-year-old patient at his clinic.

