UP district attaches assets of man booked for cow slaughter

The district magistrate of Sambhal has issued a direction to attach properties of a 46-year-old man, Shamshad, on the basis of a report submitted by local police which claims he had purchased the properties using money earned through “illegal means”. According to records, he has been booked seven times under the Cow Slaughter (Prevention) Act, twice under the Goonda Act and once under the Gangster Act as well as the Gangsters Act, said Anil Samanaya, Station House Officer of Chandausi police station, who prepared the report submitted to the DM.

Shamshad, a native of Sambhal’s Panju Sarai locality, has been in prison since April 24 in connection with the case lodged against him under the UP Gangsters’ Act. “The process of attaching six properties of Shamshad, which are worth over Rs 3 crore, has begun. We have seized two houses belonging to him,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Bhupendra S Chowdhary, district magistrate of Sambhal, issued the order to attach Shamshad’s properties under the UP Gangsters’ Act on June 3, he added. Chowdhary could not be contacted for comment. After Shamshad’s arrest, police prepared a report of his criminal record, his associates as well as his properties.

“The report also stated that Shamshad had amassed huge properties while indulging in cases lodged under the Cow Slaughter Act. The details of six properties was collected from the offices of sub-registrar and nagar palika,” said SHO Samanaya.

