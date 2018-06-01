UP Deputy CM suggests Sita’s birth evidence of test tube baby project, BJP disapproves

His reference to Sita believed to be born in Bihar’s Mithila region and considered a revered figure there, alarmed the BJP’s top brass as it was believed that it would not go down well with the believers, whom the party considered a key constituency. (Express Photo) His reference to Sita believed to be born in Bihar’s Mithila region and considered a revered figure there, alarmed the BJP’s top brass as it was believed that it would not go down well with the believers, whom the party considered a key constituency. (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday suggested that goddess Sita’s birth was evidence of a test tube baby “project” during the Ramayana, embarrassing the BJP which swung to control the damage by asking him to maintain restraint in his speeches.

Sharma made the remarks on Thursday night in a speech which went viral today, inviting widespread scorn. “All of us know that Lord Ram returned from Lanka in Pushpak Vimaan. This proves that vimaan (aircraft) existed then. It is said goddess Sita was born in a ghada (pitcher). At that point of time, some project of test tube baby existed,” the BJP leader claimed.

“Janak (Sita’s father) used a plough, and a baby came out from the pitcher. She became Sitaji. This is some kind of technology which is similar to today’s test tube baby,” he added.

His reference to Sita believed to be born in Bihar’s Mithila region and considered a revered figure there, alarmed the BJP’s top brass as it was believed that it would not go down well with the believers, whom the party considered a key constituency. Party sources said national general secretary Bhupender Yadav called up Sharma to convey its displeasure for his comments and asked him to exercise restraint in his speeches.

Only recently, Sharma whose several portfolios in the state government also included education had claimed that journalism had started during the Mahabharata era and likened Narada to Google.

Speaking at an event organised in Mathura to celebrate ‘Hindi Journalism Day’, news agency PTI reports that the minister cited various instances from the Indian epic to buttress his claim. Sharma said the mythological character, Sanjaya, sitting at Hastinapur, narrated the events from the battlefield to Dhritarashtra.

“Yeh live telecast nahi to aur kya hai (if it is not live telecast, then what is it ?),” Sharma said.

The deputy chief minister also equated another character, Narada, with the search engine Google.

“Your Google has started now, but our Google started long time back. ‘Narad Muni’ was the epitome of information. He could reach anywhere and transfer a message from one place to another by saying ‘Narayana’ three times,” Sharma said.

Sharma said people should remember their glorious past and history.

The BJP leaders have courted controversy by linking modern inventions with ancient India by claiming that advance medical procedures like cataract and plastic surgeries, the theory of gravitation, nuclear tests and the Internet had all started during the ancient times.

