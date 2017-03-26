UP: Days after tweets on Yadav policemen being transferred, IPS officer suspended

The state government Saturday suspended 2010-batch IPS officer Himanshu Kumar on charge of indiscipline. Kumar had alleged on Twitter last week that the state DGP was interfering in investigations. The tweets had since been deleted but screenshots of the post are still doing the rounds. In the screenshots, Kumar purportedly tweeted: “There is now a rush among senior officers to suspend/send to reserve lines all police personnel who have ‘Yadav’ surname.” In another tweet, he purportedly alleged: “Why is DGP office forcing officers to punish people in the name of caste?” In another, he purportedly asked: “Why did DGP not allow proper investigation of FIR filed by me 309/16 PS Bisrakh Noida?”

The case was registered at Bisrakh police station in Noida on Kumar’s complaint against six persons, including his father-in-law and brothers-in-law, under provisions of the Information Technology Act in April last year. Kumar alleged that the accused hacked his email account and got his bank account details and other personal data, SHO, Bisrakh police station, Vinod Kumar Pandey said. He tweeted two days ago about moving a court in Delhi seeking divorce from his wife on various grounds.

Asked about Kumar’s allegations, DGP Javeed Ahmed had said, “Ask Himanshu Kumar in this regard.” Kumar later tweeted, “Some people have misunderstood my tweet. I support the initiative of the Government.” State Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra said, “IPS Himanshu Kumar has been suspended on charge of indiscipline. The officer is not supposed to behave in such a manner.” Kumar tweeted on Saturday, “Truth alone Triumphs.”

