UP: Dalit man threatens to convert to Islam in Muzaffarnagar

A Dalit man staged a sit-in at the district magistrate’s office here and threatened to convert to Islam if authorities failed to free his land from unauthorised possession, police said on Tuesday.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Kakda village, on Monday alleged that his land had been illegally occupied by some influential people, they said.

He also handed over to officials a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in which he threatened to convert to Islam if authorities failed to deal with the matter, police said.

Kumar had also alleged that the local police did not take any step in the matter despite being requested repeatedly.

