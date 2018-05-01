Follow Us:
  UP: Dalit man says he was beaten, made to drink urine; 4 held

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow | Published: May 1, 2018 5:32:55 am
Four Thakur men were arrested on Monday after a Dalit man accused them of tying him to a tree, assaulting him and forcing urine down his throat in a village in UP’s Badaun last week.

The complainant, 43-year-old Sita Ram, said the incident happened after he refused to harvest their crop in Azampur Bisauliya village. The incident allegedly happened on April 23, but an FIR was registered only on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, Badaun, Ashok Kumar, suspended Hajratpur police station house officer Rajesh Kumar for the delay in lodging the FIR.

When contacted, Ram said, “Vijay Singh wanted me to harvest his field. He didn’t want to do it himself because the weather was bad. When I refused, they started beating me… They also pulled my moustache and forced urine in my mouth,” said Ram.

When contacted, SP (Badaun) Kumar said, “The preliminary enquiry has found the allegation of assault to be true. Probe into the other allegations is on.”

