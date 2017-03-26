UP: Congress leader among 2 held for kidnapping

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Uttarakhand Police on Friday arrested Sherbaz Pathan, who contested the recent UP elections on a Congress ticket, and zila panchayat member Raza Ali Parvez in connection with a 2013 kidnapping. Pathan and Parvez — along with former ministers Mool Chand Chauhan and Manoj Paras, ex-Samajwadi Party MP Yashveer Singh and five others — are accused of kidnapping a zila panchayat member and 27 others from a resort in Pauri district in January 2013.

The Police have been conducting raids since Thursday in different areas of Bijnor to nab the 10 accused after a court in Pauri issued non-bailable warrants against them. SHO BL Bharti said that though the chargesheet had been submitted in May 2013, the accused were not arrested. The court took its cognisance and issued warrants, he added.

According to the FIR, SP-supported Nasrin Saifi was contesting polls for the post of zila panchayat chairperson and one of her contenders was Vijay Veeri, an independent candidate. The FIR states that the accused allegedly barged into the resort where Veeri, her husband Pawan Kumar and their supporters were staying and kidnapped everyone barring the couple.

