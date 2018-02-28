UP Congress expels leader who opposed Naseemuddin Siddiqui

File photo File photo

THE Uttar Pradesh Congress on Tuesday expelled its organising secretary Sanjay Dixit for six years for alleged indiscipline. This comes a day after Dixit made public his reply to a showcause notice that the party had issued to him for opposing the induction of former BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui.

Dixit and party state unit secretary Awadesh Singh had written on social media last Friday when Siddiqui was inducted into Congress in New Delhi. Both were later showcaused by the party.

On Monday, Dixit had replied to the showcause notice, claiming that while he is committed to the party, he stands by his decision to oppose Siddiqui’s induction. He had said, “Nasimuddin had used derogatory words against the daughter of BJP leader Daya Shanker Singh, who had spoken against BSP chief Mayawati (in 2017)”.

“Sanjay Dixit indulged in making unnecessary statements against the senior leadership of the party, made comments without any basis, constantly opposed decisions taken by the party on social media. Instead of replying at the party forum, he made his reply public. All this is regarded as serious indiscipline and thus, he has been removed from his post and expelled from the party for six years,” said party spokesperson Ashok Singh.

When contacted, Dixit said he has been “removed for opposing a tainted leader”. “I worked for over 16 years for the party, raised many issues. I worked for the UPA government’s flagship scheme MGNREGA and highlighted many anomalies as a member of the Central Employment Guarantee Council, and today, the party has removed me for opposing the induction of a tainted leader, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya