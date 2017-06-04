UP Congress chief Raj Babbar slams ‘deplorable’ Kashmir map gaffe

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar. (PTI. Files) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar. (PTI. Files)

UP Congress chief Raj Babbar on Sunday termed the depiction of Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian Occupied Kashmir” in a booklet released by the party as “deplorable”, and said those responsible for the blunder would face severe action. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Babbar said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has already cleared the party’s position on the issue. “Kashmir is an integrated part of India, and this incident is deplorable,” Babbar said. To a question of a probe in this regard, Babbar said it is certain that those who are guilty will face stringent action.

Page 12 of the 16-page booklet titled ‘Rashtriya Suraksha per Aanch’, which was distributed by the Congress yesterday, depicts the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian Occupied Kashmir” in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The booklet was released by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Lucknow.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the BJP had said that the Congress must make its stand clear whether it is with India or Pakistan. “Congress which has created the Kashmir crisis must answer and make its stand clear on whether it is with India or Pakistan.

“The question arises, as today the Congress came out with a booklet, which mentions Jammu and Kashmir as ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’. This is highly objectionable, and it goes on to prove that on one hand the Indian Army is eliminating the terrorists, while the Congress is refusing to believe that Kashmir is an integral part of India,” UP BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi said.

