UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits flood-hit districts, distributes relief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the flood situation along with Army personnel on board a boat, in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the flood situation along with Army personnel on board a boat, in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath on Thursday distributed relief to the flood-hit people of the district and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that all possible efforts are to be made to help those affected by deluge in the state. He said natural calamities cannot be stopped, but if preparations are made in advance, the extent of damage can be reduced to a great extent.

The Chief Minister on Thursday visited Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti and Gorakhpur districts in the state. Toll in the floods in Uttar Pradesh rose to 91 with reports of nine more deaths as the situation remained grim with 24 lakh people affected by the deluge in the state’s eastern districts.

Nearly 57,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps in flood-affected districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh where there was no let up in the situation as waters of rivers emanating from Nepal caused havoc in vast swathes of human habitation, the relief commissioner’s office said citing a flood report compiled till yesterday.

The chief minister said that 25 districts in the state are under the grip of flood and the state government was providing ample funds to provide all possible help to the deluge-affected people.

He directed officials to make proper arrangements for providing meals to the affected people and said veterinary doctors should take care of animals affected by the flood. Adityanath instructed the officials to survey the damage caused by the floods to houses and crops and provide compensation to the affected at the earliest.

