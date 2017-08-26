UP CM Yogi Adityanath targets opposition, says those who indulged in casteist politics not liking development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today attacked opposition parties claiming that those who had looted the state in the name of casteism were not liking the state’s march towards development. “The political parties who looted the state for 15 years, criminalised politics and politicised criminals are not liking the state’s march into a new era of development,” said Adityanath, who was here to distribute relief material to people in the flood-hit Singhni village.

Without naming any political party, Adityanath said that the opposition parties feared that if the state continues to march ahead, their politics of caste and family would be under threat. “The days of political parties indulging in politics of caste and family are over…They are creating hurdles in development and other works,” Adityanath claimed.

The chief minister asserted that no laxity would be tolerated with regard to women’s safety issues. Strict orders have been issued to officials to deal firmly with anti-social elements indulging in such acts, he said. “Such elements are dangerous for the society…Because of them questions are raised on the system…Officials have been told that if they are not able to control such elements, they had no right to remain in service,” he said.

Adityanath’s speech was briefly interrupted when two student leaders broke the security cordon, waved black flags and raised slogans against him . They were however immediately overpowered by policemen on duty.

Adityanath was referring to a recent murder of a young girl when the protesters interjected. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Pal Singh said that both were taken into custody and action will be taken according to the law.

Speaking on the flood situation, Adityanath said that a workplan for dealing with it on a permanent basis had been prepared and submitted to the Centre. “Flood is not a calamity which cannot be checked but massive preparations will have to be done for it,” he said, adding that ministers in-charge were overlooking the distribution of relief and rescue operations in the affected districts. Air Force choppers were being used to drop food packets and extending relief to the affected people, he said.

The chief minister also said that rupees four lakh will be given in case of loss of life, Rs ninety five thousand in case of damage to a ‘pucca’ house besides a house under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna’. He instructed the officials to prepare a list of those whose houses and crops had been damaged so that they can be extended timely help. Adityanath said that 25 districts have been hit by floods in the state.

