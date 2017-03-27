Yogi Adityanath seeks report on revival of closed sugarmills in 15 days

Adityanath asked police officers to ensure vigil in their areas especially during the time of opening of banks and closing of markets. (Source: PTI Photo) Adityanath asked police officers to ensure vigil in their areas especially during the time of opening of banks and closing of markets. (Source: PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the state Cane Commissioner to present a report within 15 days about revival of closed sugarmills and possibilities of establishing new sugarmills in the state. He also directed him to ensure that dues of the sugarcane farmers pending on sugar mills are paid in next 15 days and that in the coming crushing season, payments are made to farmers against the sugarcane procured from them, within a month.

Adityanath asked police officers to ensure vigil in their areas especially during the time of opening of banks and closing of markets.

He asked senior police officers to walk upto 2-km with subordinate officers every day to develop faith in the public.

The chief minister also directed the officers to ensure cleanliness in the police stations, properly conduct anti-Romeo drives and raid illegal slaughter houses.

The chief minister also said that he will conduct surprise inspection on primary and community health centres and will take stern action against those doctors and para medical staff who would be found missing on duty.

