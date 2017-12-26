UP CM promises more Metros, airport and flats

UP CM Yogi Adityanath with PM Narendra Modi at the launch. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal UP CM Yogi Adityanath with PM Narendra Modi at the launch. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

New Metro projects for Agra and Kanpur, an airport in Jewar and handing over the possession of 80,000 apartments to home buyers in the next six months were some of the key promises made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro — which, he said, was the “foundation stone for the development of Noida and the state”.

In his first speech in Noida, the CM said, “Builders had promised to handover 80,000 apartments to home buyers in the next six months. Two major expressways are also being planned in the state.”

Adityanath also announced new Metro projects for Agra and Kanpur and said that work for setting up of an airport in Jewar had been expedited. “It is an achievement to have the Prime Minister in the state,” Adityanath said as he welcomed PM Narendra Modi.

Attacking the previous regimes, Adityanath claimed that under their rule, Noida and Greater Noida had become a “money-minting machine”. He further said that as per the PM’s directions, he was working “on the basis of participation of all and development for all (Sabka saath, sabka vikas) principle”.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, an MP from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Monday sought PM Modi’s support for development of Botanical Garden as a tourist attraction. “Land for Botanical Garden was allotted 20 years ago and still needs development to attract tourists. It needs your (Prime Minister’s) attention and support for development,” he said.

Alleging that the previous governments did not initiate any power projects, Sharma said, “A 2,000 MW power project is being planned for the district.”

Referring to the Sher Shah Suri connecting different parts of India, Modi said, “After that it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who dreamt of uniting this country… Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was Vajpayee’s dream…of connecting every village of India with roads. Since I have come to power, I have taken up the challenge of connecting every village with roads by 2019. What was started by Vajpayee ji, I will finish.”

“…now we are competing on equal terms with the rest of the world. In more than 50 cities, metro work is going on and the whole world is surprised at the speed at which this is happening,” said Modi.

