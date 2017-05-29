UP CM Yogi Adityanath must be booked under SC/ST Act: Congress

Two bars of soap, Lifebuoy and Ghari, were distributed in Mainpur Deenapatti village ahead of Adityanath’s visit. (Source: Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Two bars of soap, Lifebuoy and Ghari, were distributed in Mainpur Deenapatti village ahead of Adityanath’s visit. (Source: Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Accusing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of insulting Dalits, the Congress Sunday demanded that a case under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act be registered against him. The party was reacting to The Sunday Express report that 100-odd Musahar Dalit families in Mainpur Deenapatti village in Kushinagar district were given soaps and shampoos and instructed to “clean themselves” before attending a public meeting with the CM last week.

“The Chief Minister, who is not a yogi but a bhogi, must immediately, unconditionally and comprehensively, apologise to the entire community which he has insulted. Secondly, appropriate cases must be registered under the very specific and powerful and wide provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act and separate state enactments against the Chief Minister and all this official army which has practised this brazen and shocking form of untouchability,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

Arguing that India has battled untouchability for over 5,000 years, he said the incident showed the true face of the BJP, RSS and that of the Chief Minister. “The true face, thought process, thinking, actions are reflected in the way the soaps were distributed…the way in which callous officials instructed that you must smell good before you meet the Chief Minister…in the way low-level untouchability was directly practised,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now