Saturday, June 09, 2018
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets actor Sanjay Dutt as part of ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ initiative

On May 29, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah kickstarted 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative to highlight the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last four years.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2018 3:44:08 pm
Actor Sanjay Dutt at UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence. (File)
As part of BJP’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ initiative, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s at his official residence in Lucknow on Saturday. Adityanath also presented the actor a booklet highlighting Modi government’s achievements in the last four years.

On May 29, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah kickstarted ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ initiative to highlight the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last four years. The party launched the contact programme after the NDA government completed four years.

Shah met several leaders including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, industrialist Ratan Tata, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal and former athlete Milkha Singh as part of the initiative. Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also met former Indian film actor and screenwriter Salim Khan and actor Salman Khan under the same initiative.

Ahead of the 2019 polls, Shah aims to reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people. About 4,000 senior party workers, including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states, will carry out the campaign to meet more than one lakh well-known personalities to discuss the Modi government’s achievements.

