UP CM Yogi Adityanath, his ministers to visit Bihar to mark NDA govt’s 3 yrs

Yogi Adityanath (Source: File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several of his Cabinet colleagues will visit Bihar between May 15 and June 15 to spread awareness about the Narendra Modi government’s achievements on the completion of its three years.

Adityanath’s visit is also being seen as BJP’s bid to reinvigorate the party’s state cadres and take the steam out of RJD’s rally planned for August, which is expected to be attended by several top Opposition leaders.

Confirming the visits, BJP’s Bihar legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Among the prominent leaders coming to Bihar between May 25 and June 15 are UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.”

Modi said the state BJP unit has been enthused with Yogi Adityanath’s first visit to Bihar after taking over as CM.

He said Adityanath would be accompanied by his Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and several UP ministers. “We are sitting together to choose areas where the visiting leaders could address people about the central government’s achievements,” he added.

Adityanath’s visit is not linked to any expansion plan of Hindu Yuva Vahini, as reported in a section of the media, saffron camp leaders said. Hindu Yuva Vahini’s headquarters in-charge P K Mall said: “Neither do we have a wing of Hindu Yuva Vahini in Bihar, nor is there an expansion plan.”

About Adityanath’s upcoming visit, JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said: “There is no room for the Adityanath brand of politics in Bihar. Many people came to Bihar with divisive tactics but could not succeed. The Grand Alliance has thwarted every polarisation attempt”.

JD(U)’s Grand Alliance partner RJD said the recent incidents of atrocities on Dalits in Saharanpur is the “singular achievement” of the Adityanath government in UP. “If BJP plans to disturb…communal harmony through its brazenly abrasive rhetoric, they would fail,” said RJD national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha.

