UP CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 27 air-conditioned buses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today flagged off 27 air-conditioned buses from his official residence here. Of these 27 buses, 12 are equipped with latest technology (Scania and Volvo). Apart from these, 15 general category (Janrath) AC buses were also flagged off by the chief minister, an official statement said.

“As per the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, these buses have been flagged off to ensure cheap, safe and comfortable journey to people of the state. On one hand, these buses (Janrath) will provide air-conditioned bus journey at a cheaper cost, on the other hand, (Scania, Volvo) buses will give better facilities to high income passengers,” it said.

Scania and Volvo buses will ply on Gorakhpur-Delhi route (via Kanpur), Gorakhpur-Lucknow-Agra (via Kanpur) and Lucknow-Delhi (via Kanpur). Advance online ticket reservation facilities are also available for these buses, the statement said.

UP Transport minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Women Welfare minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Sports minister Chetan Chauhan and Science and Technology minister Mohsin Raza among others were also present at the event.

