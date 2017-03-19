UP CM Yogi Adityanath: CPI(M) questions BJP’s commitment toward inclusive growth

BJP’s Yogi Adityanath showing victory sign after elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Nand kumar) BJP’s Yogi Adityanath showing victory sign after elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI Photo by Nand kumar)

The CPI(M) on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated commitment toward inclusive growth after the BJP named hardline Hindutva leader Yogi Adityanath as the next Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. “How the PM has chosen to interpret the UP results is shown in his selection of the new UP CM #Development.

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Actions speak louder than words(sic),” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a series of tweets. BJP MLAs from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday elected priest-turned-politician Adityanath, the controversial mascot of hardline Hindutva, as the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP also picked its national vice president Dinesh Sharma and state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya as Adityanath’s deputies.

