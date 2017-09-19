UP CM Yogi Adityanath completes six months in office: Here’s a list of his key decisions

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after releasing ‘white paper’ on completing six months in office, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. PTI Photo Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after releasing ‘white paper’ on completing six months in office, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. PTI Photo

Yogi Adityanath has always remained in the limelight ever since he was sworn-in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in March this year. With his government completing six months in office, Adityanath released a detailed ‘white paper’ on the working of previous governments in the state, his own government’s policies and achievements since March. While the Adityanath-led BJP government claims to have fulfilled most of the promises it made during the election campaign, the Opposition has stepped up the attack on the ruling party by claiming that misses have outnumbered the hits.

Here’s a list of all the major actions CM Adityanath has taken since he was named as the state’s 21st chief minister.

Farmers’ loan waiver: In his first state Cabinet meeting, the Adityanath-led government waived off farm loans to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore. Described as populist and a quick fix measure to win brownie points, the move is believed to have benefitted around 86 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Slaughterhouse ban: Four days into office, the Adityanath-led government launched a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses, prompting strong reactions from the meat traders. Besides unlicensed private slaughterhouses, many government-owned slaughterhouses too closed down due to license issues, leading to a severe shortage of meat in the state. People from the Kasai community and meat traders were the ones who were severely hit by this decision.

Anti-Romeo Squad: Adityanath installed the anti-romeo squad soon after he came to the office with an aim to curb the incidents of eve-teasing, public attacks on women, molestation, harassment, and rape. With the government facing charges of moral policing, Adityanath had to order the squads to desist from harassing innocent citizens.

Clampdown on the VIP culture: Yogi Adityanath directed the ministers in Uttar Pradesh to remove the red beacons from their cars, declaring that no politician should enjoy a VIP status. He also urged all ministers to reveal their net worth to the CM secretariat within the fortnight.

Fuel pump scam: The Special Task Force of the state’s law enforcement agencies unearthed many fuel stations that were duping customers by filling their tanks with less fuel than what they paid. To make profit, the pump owners used to tamper with the metres of the fuel dispensing machines. The government-led force inspected several dozen fuel outlets in the state and sealed the fuel-dispensing machines that were found to be rigged. However, the government slowed down in terms of its action against such people as pump owners threatened to go on strike. Subsequently, the government was severely censured by the Allahabad High Court for adopting a lenient approach on the owners. Instead of closing down the fuel stations, the government only closed down the machines that were tampered.

Crackdown on corruption cases of previous regimes: The state government also announced that it will launch inquiries into projects cleared during the previous regimes of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. These included the Gomti River Front project, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, construction of Lohia Path in Lucknow etc.

Promise of Pothole-free roads: Adityanath had promised pothole-free roads after registering a landslide victory in the state assembly elections. He also ordered setting up of a Road Construction Department but that met with protests from workers of the Public Works Department. Now, only time will tell whether these promises will be fulfilled.

Warning to real estate developers: Sending a strong warning to real estate developers over irregularities in the real estate sector, Yogi Adityanath the rift between buyers and builders is widening and to bridge the gap the government needs to take stern step.

