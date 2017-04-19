UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to complete e-tendering of mining lease

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Taking a stern view of illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the completion of e-tendering process of the mining lease contracts within 20 days. The mining department needs to work in close coordination with the police and district administrations with a joint strategy to put a check on illegal mining in the state, he said.

The chief minister conveyed this to officials during a late night presentation of the mining department yesterday. According to an official spokesman, Adityanath directed the officials to put in place a transparent e-tendering process in such a manner that no one can raise a question mark on it and there is also no revenue loss involved.

To curb corruption, the state government government had yesterday decided that it would award government contracts only through ‘e-tendering’. During the presentation of the Entertainment Tax department, he asked the concerned officials to explore the possibility of running single screen cinema halls in state.

“Since the single screen cinema halls have proper land, they can also run multiplexes from it and also help in increasing revenue,” he said. The chief minister asked the officials to encourage construction and running of multiplexes in the state on the lines of Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, the spokesman said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now