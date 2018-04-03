UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals for peace, Deputy CM Maurya sees conspiracy

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the incidents of violence as a “political conspiracy”. “Jo ghatna karne ka kaam kar rahe hain… iske peeche rajnaitik sazish ki boo aa rahi hai (Whoever is behind the violence… it stinks of political conspiracy),” said Keshav Prasad Maurya. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the incidents of violence as a “political conspiracy”. “Jo ghatna karne ka kaam kar rahe hain… iske peeche rajnaitik sazish ki boo aa rahi hai (Whoever is behind the violence… it stinks of political conspiracy),” said Keshav Prasad Maurya.

With violence being reported from many parts of the state during the Bharat Bandh on Monday called by Dalit organisation over the dilution to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed for peace. He said Uttar Pradesh too will file a review petition in the Supreme Court. The central government had already filed one with the apex court on Monday.

However, deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the incidents of violence as a “political conspiracy”. “Jo ghatna karne ka kaam kar rahe hain… iske peeche rajnaitik sazish ki boo aa rahi hai (Whoever is behind the violence… it stinks of political conspiracy),” said Maurya.

Adityanath, who was in Sidharthnagar to review and launch schemes and projects, said his government was working on a war-footing for the upliftment and security of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and that there should not be any violence in the name of “Bharat Bandh”.

“Hal hi mein Supreme Court ke ek faisle ke baad anusuchit jaati, jan jaati ke logon mein uttejna dekhne ko mili hai… meri un sab se appeal hai ki kendra aur pradesh dono ki sarkarein unki bhavnaon ko samajte hue Supreme Court mein aaj hi review dakhil karne ja rahi hain (The Supreme Court’s decision [on SC/ST Act] has upset the marginalised communities… I appeal to them to see that both the Centre and state, understanding their sentiments, have filed a review petition with the Court) ,” said Adityanath.

“In the name of Bharat Bandh, such a situation should not arise, which affects the law and order in the state,” he said. “Our government is sensitive..”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App