UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 50 crore relief for hailstorm-hit farmers of 15 districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday allocated Rs 50 crore for providing relief to the farmers of 15 districts, who suffered losses due to hailstorm, while directing the officers to assess the amount of losses in the other districts. At a review meeting here with state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Sahi and the officers of the department, the chief minister sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the 15 districts, including Jhansi, Jalaun, Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Aligarh, Allahabad, Hamirpur, Kannauj, Lucknow and Hardoi.

“The chief minister has also asked to assess the losses in the other districts within 48 hours and sought a report in this regard,” an official release issued at Lucknow said. The district magistrates were also directed to ensure that the farmers got the relief, it added.

