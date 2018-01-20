UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces aid for kin of BSF jawan killed in Pakistan firing

Head constable Jagpal Singh joined BSF in 1988 Head constable Jagpal Singh joined BSF in 1988

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday announced financial aid of Rs 20 lakh for the wife and Rs 5 lakh for the parents of a BSF jawan killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan, an official said. BSF head constable Jagpal Singh (49), a resident of Bulandshahr district, succumbed to injuries sustained during cross-border firing in Samba sector along the IB yesterday.

UP Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh will today reach the residence of the deceased to express condolences to the family on behalf of the UP chief minister, an official spokesman said. Singh, posted with the Alpha company of the 173rd Battalion of the force deployed for border guarding, had joined the BSF in 1988. He is survived by a daughter and a son.

Four people, including a BSF jawan, were injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire for the third consecutive day today in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir along the International Border, officials said. Two security forces jawans and as many civilians were killed and 35 others injured in mortar shelling by the Pakistani troops on civilian areas and BoPs along the International Border and the LoC in four districts yesterday, they added.

