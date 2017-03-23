UP CM Yogi Adityanath allocates portfolios, keeps Home

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday allocated portfolios to his two deputies and 44 other ministers. He has kept 36 departments, including home, mining, housing and civil supplies, with himself. Other portfolios were distributed among 22 cabinet ministers and nine ministers of state with independent charge. Thirteen ministers of state were given responsibilities of departments under the chief minister and cabinet ministers.

Yogi’s predecessor, Akhilesh Yadav, had kept 50 departments, including home, finance, mining and cooperative, with himself in his first portfolio allocation. The cooperative department was later given to Akhilesh’s uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, while Gayatri Prajapati got independent charge of mining. Yogi allocated the finance department to cabinet minister Rajesh Agrawal, who is Uttar Pradesh BJP’s treasurer as well. Anupama Jaiswal has been made the minister of state for finance. She would have independent charge of basic education, child development and pushtahar ministry too.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has given key departments like public works department, food processing, entertainment tax and public enterprises. Dinesh Sharma, Yogi’s second deputy and former Lucknow University professor, has been allocated secondary and higher education, science and technology, electronics and IT ministries. Former BJP state president Surya Pratap Shahi has got agriculture. Eight-time legislator Suresh Khanna would be in charge of parliamentary affairs and urban development. Former BSP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who joined the BJP last year, will be in charge of labour and poverty alleviation portfolios. Five-time MLA Satish Mahana will helm the industrial development ministry. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who joined the BJP last year after quitting Congress, would be the lone woman cabinet minister in Yogi’s government. She would be in-charge of women welfare, family welfare, mother and child welfare and tourism ministries. Dharampal Singh has been allocated irrigation ministry.

Ramapati Shastri, a Dalit, will be in-charge of social welfare, SC & ST welfare ministries. Jai Pratap Singh will hold excise, while Om Prakash Rajbhar has been given backward caste and disabled welfare ministries. The minority affairs ministry has been allocated to Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, who will be in-charge of religious affairs, culture and dairy development ministries as well. Former Test cricketer Chetan Chauhan has been allocated sports and youth welfare. Shrkinat Sharma would head the energy department, while Sidharth Nath Singh has got medical and health departments.

Suresh Rana, a Muzffaranagar riots accused, would be in-charge of sugarcane development as a minister of state. First time MLA Swati Singh has got important portfolios of NRI, flood control, agriculture export as minister of state (independent charge). Lone Muslim minister Mohsin Raza has got science and technology, information technology, waqf and Haj ministries.

