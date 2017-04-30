Five injured in clash

Five persons were injured in a clash between two groups after a motorcyclist hit a man in Adampur village at Muzaffarnagar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place after the man, who was hit by the motorcycle, confronted the bike rider. They got into an heated argument that turned violent, they said.

The groups hurled stones at each other in which five people were injured. They are receiving treatment at a Muzaffarnagar hospital, police said.

Both the groups have lodged complaints at the Khagoliy Police Station, they said.

