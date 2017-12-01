UP civic polls: BJP rides winning spree, Yogi Adityanath takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrating victory in Urban, Local body elections at state party head office in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrating victory in Urban, Local body elections at state party head office in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

EIGHT MONTHS after sweeping the assembly polls with a two-thirds majority, the BJP continued its winning run in UP by claiming 14 of the 16 mayoral seats, including in Ayodhya and Mathura, in polls to municipal corporations, according to results announced on Friday.

Mayawati’s BSP registered its presence in urban areas after a poor show in the assembly polls by wresting the mayoral seats in Aligarh and Meerut from the BJP. The main Opposition party SP, however, failed to win a single mayoral seat, losing the only mayor’s post it held in Bareilly to the BJP. The Congress was left red-faced after the BJP registered a sweep in Amethi, a bastion of the Gandhi family.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who launched the BJP’s campaign from Ayodhya and addressed over 30 public meetings, credited his party’s workers, and welfare schemes of the state and central governments, for the win.

Taking a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath said, “The results were an opener for those who were making tall claims regarding Gujarat but failed to win any seat in the UP civic election… aur Amethi me bhi unka bilkul safaya ho gaya (and in Amethi, they were wiped out).”

By Friday evening, results were declared for 161 of the 198 municipal boards, or nagar palika parishads, and 407 of 438 nagar panchayats. Of these, BJP won 58 posts of palika chairpersons and 94 of panchayat chairpersons. SP won 37 palika and 78 nagar panchayat chairperson seats while BSP has won 22 and 41 seats, respectively. Congress won 7 nagar palika and 17 nagar panchayat chairperson seats.

Among the significant seats, BJP’s Rishikesh Upadhyay scored 44,642 votes in Ayodhya to defeat SP nominee Gulsan Bindu, a transgender, by over 3,000 votes. In Mathura, BJP’s Mukesh Kumar scored 1.03 lakh votes to defeat Congress’s Mohan Singh (80,938). In Firozabad, BJP’s Nutan Rathore, 31, became the youngest to be elected mayor with 98,932 votes.

And, in the capital Lucknow, BJP’s Sayunkta Bhatiya, who hails from a family with strong RSS ties, was elected as the city’s first woman mayor.

In Jhansi, Congress’s Pradeep Jain Aditya, ex-MP and former union minister, contested the mayor’s post this time but lost to the BJP candidate.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, which was reserved for OBC women in the civic polls, BJP’s Mridula bagged 1.92 lakh votes to push Congress’s Shalini (1.13 lakh) to second place.

In Adityanath’s hometown Gorakhpur, BJP’s Sitaram Jaiswal won the mayor’s seat by tallying 1.46 lakh votes to defeat SP’s Rahul by over 70,000 votes.

In Allahabad, which recorded the lowest turnout, BJP’s Abhilasha Gupta, wife of state minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, bagged 1.31 lakh votes to defeat SP’s Vinod Dubey.

For the BSP, Mohd Furqan won in Aligarh by claiming 1.25 lakh votes to defeat BJP’s Rajiv Kumar by around 10,000 votes. The BJP had won this seat in all the last four elections. In Meerut, Sunita Verma defeated BJP state vice-president Kanta Kardam by around 25,000 votes – the BJP had held the Mayor’s seat here in 2012 and 2007.

Over all, the results show:

* BJP: 14 mayors, 571 municipal corporators, 58 nagar palika chairpersons, 754 nagar palika board members; 94 nagar panchayat chairpersons and 623 panchayat members. In 2012, the party had won 10 mayoral seats and around 43 seats of chairpersons of other local bodies.

* BSP: 2 mayors, 146 corporators, 22 nagar palika chairpersons and 212 pagara palika board members; 41 nagar panchayat chairpersons and 200 panchayat members.

* SP: 183 municipal corporators, 37 nagar palika chairpersons, 383 nagar palika board members; 78 nagar panchayat chairpersons and 422 panchayat members.

* Congress: 99 municipal corporators, 7 nagar palika parishad chairpersons, 123 naga palika board members; 17 nagar panchayat chairpersons and 116 panchayat members.

The polls were held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29.

