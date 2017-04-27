UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders boundary walls for religious places

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered to construct boundary walls for security of religious places and develop approach roads for the convenience for the visitors.

In a presentation meeting of religious affairs department, CM also ordered the restart of Ramleela machan in Ayodhya.

According to a press statement from the government, the Ramlila manchan in Ayodhya was stopped several years ago.

CM also directed to properly execute Rasleela in Mathura and Bhajan Sandhya in Chitrakoot properly.

Adityanath also directed officials to complete the construction of Bhajan Sandhya Sthal in Ayodhya with budget of Rs 14.77 crore by June 2018.

He also directed to develop four-lane approach roads for all prominent temples.

Later he directed officials to develop Braj Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama and also provide public amenities on the route.

CM asked the officials to start e-puja and e-donation in Kashi Vishwadev temple in Varanasi, on-line application system for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and Sindhu Yatra in 15 days.

