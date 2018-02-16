UP: Chaos in House after BJP MLA’s remarks against BSP supremo

Uttar Pradesh Assembly (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Uttar Pradesh Assembly (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

THE STATE Assembly on Thursday witnessed heated arguments between BSP and BJP leaders over certain remarks made against the BSP chief by BJP MLA Dal Bahadur Kori.

While speaking on the vote of thanks on the Governor’s address, Kori, who was earlier with BSP, allegedly made the comments against the leader, which was later expunged from House records on Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit’s directive.

Soon after Kori made the comment, BSP Legislative Party leader Lalji Verma and party MLA Sukhdev Rajbhar demanded that he should express regret over his remarks, which they claimed were not based on facts. “There are rules against making allegations against someone inside the Assembly… we do not name a leader who is not a member of this House. It is against the dignity of the government,” said Verma.

The matter took an ugly turn when former BSP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, a Cabinet minister in the Adityanath government, came out in Kori’s support and claimed that the latter was not making allegations but speaking from experience.

To this, Rajbhar said that it was wrong to allege that the leader had taken funds for her birthday or distributed tickets of Assembly polls without any proof. While Verma asked Maurya to show some respect for the leader, who had “made him the leader he is”, Maurya said he was an MLA on his own strength.

As the heated exchange continued between Maurya and BSP MLAs, Leader of Opposition and SP veteran Ram Govind Chaudhary requested the Speaker to follow tradition and remove the words spoken against a leader, who was not the member of the Assembly. He also asked Kori to express regret.

As Verma pressed that BSP leaders would not settle for anything less than regret expressed by Kori, the House was adjourned for about an hour. After it reconvened, Kori withdrew his words, which he said may have “hurt someone”. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna also expressed regret, following which, the Speaker directed that all the objectionable remarks made be removed.

Later in the day, speaking on the vote of thanks to Governor’s address and proposing amendments, Ram Govind Chaudhary alleged that the address prepared by the government had so many mistakes that even Governor Ram Naik did not agree to read it. This was why the Governor’s address was delayed for about 15 minutes, he added.

Chaudhary said that the address referred to the 101st birthday of Bal Ganga Dhar Tilak as “shradhanjali”. Moreover, this year it would be Tilak’s 161st birthday. He added that the government was referring to Tilak’s ‘Swaraj mera janma siddha adhikar hai’ statement made 101 years ago. He also alleged the government was wrong in claiming that ‘UP Divas’ — the foundation day of the state — was marked for the first time. This was the first time that the government held some functions, he said.

While Chaudhary was listing incidents of crime in the state, he suddenly fell ill and sat down. As Suresh Khanna asked for medical help and doctors inside the Assembly premises examined Chaudhary and referred him to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, where his condition is stated to be stable. Adityanath, who was present in the House, went to Opposition gallery to inquire about Chaudhary’s health and also visited him at hospital later.

With Chaudhary falling ill, the House was adjourned for about an hour till 4.30 pm. When it resumed, a proposal was unanimously passed that the pending discussion on Governor’s address be shifted to February 26 and that the annual Budget of government would be tabled on Friday as per agenda. The House was then adjourned for the day.

