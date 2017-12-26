UP: Cataract surgery on 32 patients in torch light; CMO suspended

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday removed Chief Medical Officer of Unnao Rajendra Prasad after it was reported that doctors at Community Health Center of Nawabganj conducted eye operations of 32 patients under torchlight on Monday night.
“Taking a serious note of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh government acted promptly and suspended CMO Rajendra Prasad,” Singh said. He said incharge of the community health centre (CHC) at Nawabganj has also been removed. A report has been sought by the state health department regarding the entire episode.
Earlier, the Chief Medical Officer said the acting district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter and the organisation entrusted with the task could be blacklisted if found guilty.
Meanwhile, some relatives of the patients complained that they were not provided with any beds after the procedure, and that they were made to lie down on floors despite extreme cold weather conditions.
Uttar Pradesh has attracted bad press for a series of ‘medical disasters’ in the recent past, with the death of more than 60 children, mostly infants, at a government hospital in Gorakhpur being the latest case in point. A hospital in Farukhabad recorded 49 deaths — 30 in neo-natal ICU and 19 during delivery — between July 20 and August 21 this year, reportedly due to a lack of oxygen supply.
– PTI inputs
- Dec 26, 2017 at 7:01 pmone has heard of candlelight dinners as beingvery romantic! this is perhaps yama yogi's romantic surgery!Reply
- Dec 26, 2017 at 7:00 pmUP development - massive Ram (fic ious character that is alleged to have built a bridge with monkeys!!!. and used another hybrid creature - half man half ape to burn lanka with its tail!!!) hence yama yogi has every prerogative in his saffron robes and saffron langotha to make plans for a massive ram temple complex at ayodhya!. till then rapes are on the upswing, crime has increased manifold, and the state of BIMARU UP is even more protracted under the aegis of Yama Yogi. no uinterrupted power for hospitals, no oxygen for iCU incl pediatric care - rest of social development- child education, neonatal mortality, maternal mortality, child dropout from education, backwardness - UP continues to leadReply
- Dec 26, 2017 at 6:52 pmYama Yogi must have held the torch! what a joke!Reply
- Dec 26, 2017 at 6:49 pmNo operating microscope in pictures..are they doing ECCE??Reply
- Dec 26, 2017 at 6:37 pmHow many of those who are defending the lack of adequate illumination to do a Surgery in a Govt Hospital in Unnao willing to go and get treated in these hospitals.If at all they are willing to get there kids admitted in Gorakhpur or Farukhabad were 100s died due to lack of oxygen as the bills of the O2 supplier wasnt paid for Months.The fault lies with the COURTS which allow govts to get away with Open violation of basic human rights by failing to provide Oxygen a decent OT or Lights in OT To the basic drugs.But the very same Court comes down hard on a complaint of a patient who dies from a complex procedure as a case of negligence,this has been the casse because the judges under CGHS get the best treatment in Corporate Hospitals and dont have to deal with rats/dogs/cats/crows and taps running dry in 1 hour or Linen which isnt changed for days.Even drinking water isnt provided in these hospitals.Unless all thsoe who are self appointed Attorneys of Yogi get admitted in anyone of themReply
