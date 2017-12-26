UP: Cataract surgery on 32 patients in torch light; CMO suspended

According to a report, the operations were conducted by doctors at Nawabganj healthcare centre in torch light as there was no electricity or power back-up there (ANI) According to a report, the operations were conducted by doctors at Nawabganj healthcare centre in torch light as there was no electricity or power back-up there (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday removed Chief Medical Officer of Unnao Rajendra Prasad after it was reported that doctors at Community Health Center of Nawabganj conducted eye operations of 32 patients under torchlight on Monday night.

“Taking a serious note of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh government acted promptly and suspended CMO Rajendra Prasad,” Singh said. He said incharge of the community health centre (CHC) at Nawabganj has also been removed. A report has been sought by the state health department regarding the entire episode.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Officer said the acting district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter and the organisation entrusted with the task could be blacklisted if found guilty.

Meanwhile, some relatives of the patients complained that they were not provided with any beds after the procedure, and that they were made to lie down on floors despite extreme cold weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh has attracted bad press for a series of ‘medical disasters’ in the recent past, with the death of more than 60 children, mostly infants, at a government hospital in Gorakhpur being the latest case in point. A hospital in Farukhabad recorded 49 deaths — 30 in neo-natal ICU and 19 during delivery — between July 20 and August 21 this year, reportedly due to a lack of oxygen supply.

