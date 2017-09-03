UP-cadre IAS officer to be Rajya Sabha secretary-general

Desh Deepak Verma, an Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer of 1978 batch, is the new secretary-general of Rajya Sabha. Verma, who assumed office on Friday, was until recently chairman of Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission. As secretary-general of the Upper House, he will have the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary. Verma’s experience as secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, is expected to come in handy in handling Rajya Sabha matters. He had organised several Parliamentary delegations to different parts of the world during this tenure.

Before he retired from the post of secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in June 2013, Verma had served as joint secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forests; additional secretary and financial adviser, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and director-general, Sports Authority of India.

During his stint as Commissioner, Lucknow, even earlier, Verma was decorated during the Republic Day parade for outstanding contribution to the settlement of the more than 20-year-old Shia-Sunni dispute in the UP capital. Verma has also represented India in several UN conventions.

