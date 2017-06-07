UP cabinet proposes renaming Mughalsarai station after Deen Dayal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Supreem Court Judge Deepak Mishra and Law and Justice and Ministry of Information Technology Minister of india Ravi Shanker Prasad at inaugral session of

teli law menstring of legal aid through common centres uttar pradesh in Lucknow on tuesday. Express photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Supreem Court Judge Deepak Mishra and Law and Justice and Ministry of Information Technology Minister of india Ravi Shanker Prasad at inaugral session ofteli law menstring of legal aid through common centres uttar pradesh in Lucknow on tuesday. Express photo

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a large number of proposals to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, including distribution of 40 lakh LED bulbs to BPL families and requesting the Centre to rename Mughalsarai railway station after the RSS ideologue. Among other things, it has also been decided that a separate logo will be created in the name of Upadhyay, which will be used by departments as well as ministers in their letterheads.

As per recommendations by the committee formed earlier under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, different departments have been given different tasks to mark the centenary year. While the information department will organise a mega event at Upadhyay’s birthplace Nagla Chandrabhan village in Mathura, the place will also be developed as a tourist attraction. The information department has been made the nodal agency for these events, which will also ensure that a three-day “mela” and exhibitions are organised in every district and development block, where cultural events, puppet shows etc will be showcased.

To ensure proper implementation of these events, a committee would be formed under respective district magistrates. Moreover, since Upadhyay had died in Mughalsarai, a proposal has been cleared to recommend to the Centre that Mugalsarai railway station be renamed after Upadhyay and a memorial be constructed in his name. Both secondary and higher education departments would hold competitions to mark the year along with organising seminars, poster competitions and debates. A proposal has also been cleared to declare one nagar panchayat in every district as “Pdt Deen Dayal Adarsha Nagar Panchayat”.

The forest department will undertake a special plantation drive till September 24 in Upadhyay’s name. The power department has proposed to a undertake rural electrification drive costing up to Rs 6,946.40 crore under the ‘Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Scheme’. Under the scheme, 40 lakh BPL families will be given free LED bulbs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App