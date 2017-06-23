UP Cabinet meeting: MLA funds can’t be used by private agencies for works

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh. (File Photo) Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh. (File Photo)

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to bar private contractors, NGOs and multi-state cooperative societies from projects sponsored with the local area development fund from the legislature. It also decided not to give government contract works to any member of the legislature or their family members who may be an office-bearer in agencies.

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh told media after the meeting that the government will soon lay down rules regarding the utilisation of MLA funds, in line with a Supreme Court directive. Singh said that certain principles in this regard were approved on Thursday and a detailed drafted would soon be published.

The government also decided to prepare guidelines for 30 awards in 12 different categories to people in service of the differently-abled.

Power sub-stations of 400 KV will come up at Rae Bareli and Firozabad. Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma said that the project cost in Rae Bareli one will be Rs 375 crore, while that of the Firozabad project would be Rs 268 crore. Once started, the project work will complete in 30 months.

The budget for a government engineering college being developed in Azamgarh will also be revised. Singh said that the estimate for the college in 2010 was Rs 62.13 crore. In 2015, this was revised to Rs 107 crore. That budget has been utilised completely but only 76 per cent of the work has been completed, he said. Further, director of technical education had send a proposal to revise the project cost to Rs 141.34 crore. The cabinet decided to revise the project cost to Rs 133.49 crore only.

The cabinet decided to increase the target for development of houses under Pradhan Mantri AwasYojana to 9.70 lakh. Singh said that 6.37 lakh registrations have already been done for the scheme. The cabinet also decided that UP Gramin Awas Vikas Parishad will take Rs 3,000 crore from Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on a guarantee from the state government.

A proposal for giving Sangrampur town of Gorakhpur district the status of Nagar Panchayat was also approved.

The cabinet moved to extend the existing contract of distribution of panjiri to children and pregnant women.

It asked to cancel the tender process started by the previous government in this regard. Secretary of the Child Development and Pustahar department Anit C Meshram said that under the Food security Act supply of the nutritious food could not be stopped to beneficiaries and the fresh tendering process would take around three month and hence firms presently having contracts have been allowed to supply panjiri to next three months on the current rates.

Shrikant Sharma said that the government has also decided that free power connections would be provided to BPL families in urban areas too. Earlier the government had decided to provide free connection to BPL families in rural areas only.

