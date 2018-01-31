UP Cabinet clears new housing scheme: Vantangia, Musahar tribes, residents of Naxal-hit areas to get houses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on way to hold cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow (Express photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on way to hold cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow (Express photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a new scheme to construct houses in rural areas for those, who have not been covered under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna or those who are not beneficiaries of any other government housing schemes.

Under the new scheme ‘Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna Grameen’, Rs 1.30 lakh financial aid will be given to people residing in Naxal-affected areas in the state, and Rs 1.20 lakh to selected beneficiaries. The scheme will also be extended to those families, who have been affected with Kala Azar or Japanese Encephalitis or those who belong to Vantangia or Musahar tribes and do not have houses or are living in “Kuchcha” houses.

Cabinet Minister Srikant Sharma said the government has already identified about 25,000 beneficiaries.

This apart, the Cabinet also cleared the proposal to give government job to one family member of martyrs, who hailed from the state and had died after April 2017, a government spokesperson said.

The proposal to withdraw ‘Uttar Pradesh Sthaniya Swayatta Shasan Vidhi’ ordinance of 2016 was also cleared, maintaining that the Governor had sent the ordinance to the President, and the Centre had made observation that the proposed amendment was against the spirit of 74th constitutional amendment and that the right of mayors to appoint employees was being affected. The ordinance was proposed by the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government.

Reversing another decision taken during the previous SP regime, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to cancel the selection of tender through consultant for installation of speed governors (a device that can limit speed) in vehicles. Since as per fresh guidelines, speed governors are not to be installed through any tender, hence the selection of consultant done in the past for the process has also been cancelled, the spokesperson said.

In another decision, the government decided to cancel “prantiyakaran” (takeover by the government) of six self-financed and one government-aided secondary schools in the state. A government spokesperson said that since there is no specific scheme for “prantiyakaran” of schools, so nearly Rs 18.32 crore burden would have come on the state exchequer and there were no guidelines for appointment of teachers or employees.

The decision was earlier taken in December 2016, which has been cancelled now. The schools concerned are from Moradabad, Bijnore, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Bahraich and Ballia.

