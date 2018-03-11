UP bypolls: Yogi claims BJP victory on both LS seats; triangular contest involving BJP, SP, Congress underway

Uttar Pradesh bypolls: According to Election Commission officials, 20 per cent electorate cast their ballots by mid-day and the exercise was going on peacefully.(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh bypolls: According to Election Commission officials, 20 per cent electorate cast their ballots by mid-day and the exercise was going on peacefully.(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Even as the crucial bypolls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur parliamentary constituencies are underway, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that BJP will repeat the 2014 record and said the SP-BSP alliance is unlikely to work. While terming the SP-BSP alliance as “opportunistic”, Adityanath, who was the “first” to vote for Gorakhpur seat, also made light of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that wherever Rahul goes, Congress is decimated.

Meanwhile, the voting in both Phulpur and Gorakhpur constituencies picked up momentum by noon after starting on a dull note. Election Commission sources told PTI that 20 per cent electorate cast their ballots by mid-day and the exercise was going on peacefully. Follow the UP bypolls LIVE updates here.

Parliamentary constituencies of Gorakhpur and Phulpur are witnessing bypolls after Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats, respectively, after taking offices of the state government. The stage is set for a high-voltage contest between BJP, Congress and BSP-supported SP. Having lost Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls recently in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the bypolls for the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, especially Gorakhpur, has become a matter of prestige for the BJP.

While the Mayawati-led BSP has decided to bury its 25-year-old bitter rivalry and extend support to candidates nominated by Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, the Congress is going it alone in both the seats.

Adityanath termed the bypolls as a “rehearsal” for the 2019 Lok Sabha election even as it is witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress. However, a clear picture will emerge after the counting on March 14.

The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP’s Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel respectively. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat.

