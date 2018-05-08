UP bypolls: BJP banks on sympathy vote as opposition closes ranks

BJP sources said Hukum Singh’s daughter, Mriganka, 57, has emerged as the strongest contender for the Kairana seat. BJP sources said Hukum Singh’s daughter, Mriganka, 57, has emerged as the strongest contender for the Kairana seat.

The BJP is banking on sympathy votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly bypolls as the opposition parties are putting up a united front to wrest the seats. The deaths of BJP lawmakers — Hukum Singh and Lokendra Singh — have necessitated the polls. BJP sources said Hukum Singh’s daughter, Mriganka, 57, has emerged as the strongest contender for the Kairana seat. “We will go for (a candidate from) the family,” said a BJP leader.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have fielded Tabassum Hassan as their joint candidate with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s backing to replicate their success in recent by-polls in the state.

Mriganka had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly elections from Kairana. The BJP is planning to capitalise on Hukum Singh’s popularity by fielding her.

The opposition is hoping to consolidate Muslim and Jat votes with Hassan’s candidature on RLD’s ticket. Kairana has about 3 lakh Muslim voters out of 17 lakh. There are about 1.5 lakh Jatav and around 4 lakh backward caste voters.

Sources said the BJP is also planning to field a family member of Lokendra Singh, who died in a road accident. The opposition has fielded Naim-ul-Hassan, 47, who lost to Lokendra in 2017.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App