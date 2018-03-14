UP Bye-Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla leading in Gorakhpur, SP ahead in Phulpur

UP Bypolls Gorakhpur and Phulpur Bye-Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Considered as a rehearsal for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the bypoll saw a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress. UP Bypolls Gorakhpur and Phulpur Bye-Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Considered as a rehearsal for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the bypoll saw a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.

Will the BJP be able to retain Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats? The answer will come out when the results for the bye-elections will be declared on Wednesday. The Gorakhpur and Phulpur bye-elections are being viewed as a prestige battle for the BJP as it won both the seats by a big margin in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The voter turnout was 47.45 per cent in Gorakhpur and 37.39 per cent in Phulpur in Sunday’s polling. Ten candidates were in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates contested from Phulpur. The bypolls were necessitated after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats respectively following their election to the state legislative council. Adityanath has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha five times.

Considered as a rehearsal for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the bypoll saw a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party backed by BSP and the Congress. The BJP has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur. The SP has fielded Pravin Nishad from Gorakhpur and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from Phulpur. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra from Phulpur.

Follow the Live Updates of UP’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur Bye-Election Results 2018:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd