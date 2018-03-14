UP Bye-Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla leading in Gorakhpur, SP ahead in Phulpur

Will the BJP be able to retain Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats? The answer will come out when the results for the bye-elections will be declared on Wednesday. The Gorakhpur and Phulpur bye-elections are being viewed as a prestige battle for the BJP as it won both the seats by a big margin in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
The voter turnout was 47.45 per cent in Gorakhpur and 37.39 per cent in Phulpur in Sunday’s polling. Ten candidates were in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates contested from Phulpur. The bypolls were necessitated after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats respectively following their election to the state legislative council. Adityanath has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha five times.
Considered as a rehearsal for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the bypoll saw a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party backed by BSP and the Congress. The BJP has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur. The SP has fielded Pravin Nishad from Gorakhpur and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from Phulpur. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra from Phulpur.
There is a sizeable Muslim population in Phulpur, and a late entry of former MP and five-time MLA from Allahabad West constituency, Atiq Ahmed, has upset equations for the SP-BSP tie-up. Ahmed, who faces more than 40 cases of murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and assault, is currently lodged in Deoria jail for assaulting faculty members of an agricultural institute in Allahabad in 2016. The SP has alleged that Ahmed’s candidature is a ploy engineered by the BJP to polarise Muslim voters. However, the SP is presently leading in Phulpur.
After third round of counting in Phulpur, Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 1437 votes. He has secured 7,600 votes, while BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel has got 6,163 votes.
In Phulpur, SP's Nagendra Singh Patel is leading by 1399 votes. BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel is at the second spot.
Even as early trends showed the BJP leading in Gorakhpur, SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad expressed doubt about EVM machines. "I am confident of my victory. People are saying that SP's grand alliance will win this seat but there is a doubt in everyone's mind regarding EVM machines. The government can do anything using state administration," Nishad said.
BJP takes the lead in Gorakhpur. The BJP has fielded Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur. The SP has fielded Pravin Nishad, while the Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem from the Lok Sabha seat.
The results for Gorakhpur and Phulpur bye-elections are expected to be declared by afternoon, an Election Commission (EC) official said.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha elections to 58 seats are coming up on March 23. BJP has fielded 11 candidates despite it being in a position to safely ensure the win of eight of them with the help of its 324 MLAs in the state Assembly. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has filed his nomination papers from Lucknow. With this, 14 candidates, including one each from SP and BSP, as well as an Independent, have filed nomination for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from UP. A candidate needs votes of 37 MLAs in UP to win a seat in the Upper House. While BSP has entered into a tie-up with SP to ensure the victory of its only candidate Bhimrao Ambedkar, Congress has also declared support for the Mayawati-led party.
The importance Gorakhpur holds for BJP can be gauged from the fact that despite being Adityanath's bastion, the CM addressed as many as 16 public meetings in run-up to the bypoll — something, local party leaders said, he never did even when contesting himself all these years since he won from the seat in 1998. Over a dozen state ministers, two Union ministers and several party MPs and MLAs were deployed by the BJP for canvassing in the two constituencies. Despite being BJP's Hindutva face, Yogi has credentials of a development-friendly politician in Gorakhpur. Avaidhnath, Mahant of the powerful Gorakhnath Temple, who had won Gorakhpur thrice consecutively, passed on both his political and religious legacy to Yogi Adityanath.
Meanwhile, the results for the bye-elections to Araria Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar and two Assembly seats of Jehanabad and Bhabua will also be out today. While Araria Lok Sabha seat saw a turnout of 57 per cent, Jehanabad and Bhabua recorded 50.6 per cent and 54.3 per cent turnout respectively. The Bihar bypolls is being viewed as a test for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine since CM Nitish Kumar walked out of the Grand Alliance. It is also a test for opposition RJD-Congress alliance ahead of the big battle in the general elections due next year.
After polling was held for the two Lok Sabha seats on Sunday, there was a war of words between the BJP and SP. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said BJP would win both the seats with a wider margin. “Their (SP-BSP) votes will be transferred only when they have enough votes. The votes (of the people) are with us. But, they have only leaders who make statements…The voters of Mayawatiji have deserted the BSP and have reposed their faith in Modiji, Yogi and BJP. We are winning both the Lok Sabha seats, and with wider margin,” he had said. While CM Adityanath had called the BSP-SP partnership an "unholy alliance", SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said the polling day was a day to "change and re-write history".
Counting for Phulpur bypolls to start at 8 am. A total of 37.39 per cent polling was recorded in Phulpur where 22 candidates are in the fray. Phulpur has been represented by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and later became the stronghold of BSP. The seat is important for the BJP as the party won the seat for the first time with Keshav Prasad Maurya contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Gorakhpur has been the bastion of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has won the Lok Sabha seat five times in a row. The sway he holds over the seat can be assuaged from the fact that he won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Gorakhpur by a margin of 3,12,783 votes. Similarly, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had won Phulpur in last general elections by a margin of 3,08,308 votes. It remains to be seen if both the stalwarts can transfer their support base to the new BJP candidates.
Welcome to our live blog on Gorakhpur and Phulpur Bye-Election Results. Counting for Gorakhpur bypoll will start at 8 am. Security has been deployed at Gorakhpur University, where counting will be held.