Akhilesh Yadav thanks Mayawati for lending support

MAINTAINING THAT polls to Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh always give a message for national politics, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday thanked BSP chief Mayawati for her party’s support in helping SP win Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls.

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow, he said: “I would like to thank the youth, unemployed, labourers, women and people of every society… I would also thank BSP leader Mayawatiji for giving us her party’s support… in this important fight for both the Lok Sabha seats.” He also thanked Nationalist Party, Nishad party, Peace Party and all Communist parties, “which came together to help SP”.

“Elections to Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh always give a message for national politics… When one of the seats was the chief minister’s constituency, which was invincible for many years… and other was the constituency of the deputy CM… who was also the state party chief… if people of such constituencies are so angry, then think what will happen in general elections.”

“There would be no chief minister like this… there would be no party that neglected the Constitution… it is said in the Assembly that ‘I am Hindu and do not celebrate Eid’… and ‘do the encounter’… ‘if needed, hack’ (them)… such words have been said on the floor of the House,” Akhilesh said while referring Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent speech in the ongoing Assembly session.

He added: “I never considered myself a backward… Samajwadis, too, never considered themselves the same… But what were we Samajwadis and BSP leader told… saanp-chhachhundar ka gathbandhan hua hai… chor-chor mausere bhai ka gadhbandha hua hai… it is an unholy alliance… And, when they felt like the people are angry with them, they even went on to say that the SP is the party of ‘Aurangzeb’.” Akhilesh added that he is happy that poor, labourers, unemployed and Dalits have helped SP to win the seats.

When asked whether the SP-BSP coalition will continue in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said: “Today is the day to celebrate the wins… and that (people) voted against both state and central governments.”

On whether the EVMs used in counting of votes on Thursday had malfunctioned, Akhilesh said: “Those who were present in Gorakhpur and Phulpur during elections know how many EVM-related complaints had come up. On many EVMs, voting could not start on time and when it started, votes were going to someone else. Some EVMs were already showing votes had gone to someone else.”

“If the polls were held through ballot papers, BJP would have lost by lakhs of votes,” he claimed.

