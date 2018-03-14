UP Bye-Election Results: People’s ‘achhe din’ didn’t come, so they brought ‘burey din’ for BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Jubilant on his party’s victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the verdict is against the bad governance of the BJP government. In a press conference after the results were declared, Yadav hit out at the ruling BJP and thanked the Bahujan Samaj Party for extending support to his party’s candidates in the bypolls.

“I thank the people of Gorakhpur and Phulpur and also Mayawati,” said Yadav adding “If this is the anger of people in areas of CM and Deputy CM, you can imagine the anger of the people of the rest of the country.”

The Samajwadi Party registered a huge win in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur, defeating its nearest rival BJP by huge margins. While SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel by a margin of 59,613 votes in Phulpur, the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP thumped BJP by a margin of 21,000 vote in Yogi Adityanath’s bastion of Gorakhpur.

Yadav lashed out at chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi for their anti-people policies.

“If the government put its people in pain, then people give a befitting reply to the government. Acche Din haver came, instead people brought BJP’s bure din,” said Yadav. Sharply reacting to Adityanath’s saanp-chuchundar” remark on the BSP-SP alliance, Yadav said the chief minister’s statements reflect his mentality.

“In the floor of the house, Adityanath had said I am a Hindu so I do not celebrate Eid. What kind of mentality is this. He had ordered encounter. The way they have demolished the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, I think, people have given them the answer,” said Yadav.

