UP van accident: Yogi Adityanath says driver at fault, was wearing earphones

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday rushed to Kushinagar and met the families of the victims killed in a major bus accident that took place early morning. Thirteen students, in the age group of 8 to 10 years, were killed while at least four are critically injured after their school van was rammed by a Gorakhpur-bound train at an unmanned railway crossing.

The Chief Minister said strict action would be taken against those found guilty while adding that the driver of the van, prima facie, appears to have caused the accident as he was wearing earphones at the time. He also raised questions over the age of the driver. “I spoke to the Rail Minister this morning. Prima facie, it appears to be the fault of the van driver. He was driving with his ear-phones. Even things have come forward regarding his age,” Adityanath said.

According to sources, one of the children revealed that the driver had put on the earphones due to which he could not hear the approaching train.

On ordering an inquiry into the incident under the Gorakhpur Commissioner, Adityanath said “strict action would be taken against those found guilty”.

Among the dead are three children of Amarjeet Prasad, the Gram Pradhan of Misrauli village in Kushinagar.

In a statement, Sanjay Yadav, Public Information Officer, North Eastern Railways, Gorakhpur, said: “TRAIN NO 55075 passenger dashed with Tata Magic carrying school children at unmanned level crossing NO-45 at about 7.00 AM, between (Tamkuhi Road – Dudahi) stations of Thawe and Kaptanganj section. Train driver informed Dudahi station. Gate Mitra Arvind Bharati was available at UMLC and tried to stop Tata Magic but vehicle driver didn’t stop.”

Yadav added that the Railways has ordered an inquiry as well. “Railway traffic Inspector, Padrauna reached site and arranged ambulance. GM, DRM, HODs had left for site. JA (Junior Administrative) grade enquiry ordered.”

