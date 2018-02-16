UP budget: Yogi Adityanath’s govt lays major focus on agriculture, infrastructure development

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government presented its second full budget on Friday and allocated Rs 4,28,384.52 crore for the financial year 2018-19, an 11.4 percent higher than the last fiscal. “The budget size for 2018-19 is Rs 4,28,384,52 crore, which is 11.4 per cent higher than the last fiscal,” Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said while presenting the budget in the Assembly.

The budget laid emphasis on the proposed expressway projects such as Bundelkhand expressway project (Rs 650 crore), Gorakhpur link expressway (Rs 550 crore) and Rs 1,000 crore for Purvanchal expressway. Besides, the budget earmarked Rs 500 crore for the Agra-Lucknow expressway.

The Uttar Pradesh government also announced a slew of agriculture-related initiatives. While fertiliser production target has been placed at 60,000 metric ton, oilseed production target is kept at 11, 28,000 metric ton. Under the Farm Pond scheme in Bundelkhand district, the target has been set to create 5000 ponds in a year. Also, Rs 131 crore has been allocated for the establishment of solar photovoltaic irrigation pumps. The budget also set aside Rs 24 crore for subsidies for farmers under sprinkler irrigation scheme.

Budgetary provisions of Rs 30 crore have been made for e-office system in all government offices and a start-up fund of Rs 250 crore has been created.

In power sector department, Rs 29,883 crore has been allocated while Rs 1,500 crore has been kept for Kumbh Mela-2019 in Allahabad and Rs 98.5 lakh for Kanha Gau-shala and Besahara Pashu Ashray yojna.

For basic education sector, Rs 18,167 crore has been earmarked for Sarv Siksha Abhiyan, Rs 76 crore and Rs 40 crore respectively for providing free books and uniforms for all students of class 1-8th.

The budget also earmarked Rs 2,048 crore for mid-day meal schemes and Rs 167 crore for distributing fruits to students. In addition, the government allocated Rs 500 crore for furniture, potable water and boundary walls of schools run by Basic education department.

With an aim to improve secondary education, Rs 480 crore has been allotted while Rs 26 crore for operating Deen Dayal Upadhyay government model schools.

Describing the budget as “progress-oriented”, CM Adityanath asserted that his government was committed to the development of the state. On the projected growth rate, the chief minister told reporters later that Uttar Pradesh would be among the most developed states.

With PTI inputs

