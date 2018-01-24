UP: Budget session from February 8 to March 20

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the decision to convene the state’s Budget Session from February 8 to March 20. This is in line with the Centre’s move to shift the fiscal year from April-March to February-January.

The Cabinet also cleared an excise policy that aimed at reducing “monopoly” by introducing online mode of applying for licences. The policy is expected to help in increase the state’s excise revenue by about 29 per cent in the coming fiscal, the government said.

