UP budget: Ayodhaya, Varanasi, Mathura back in focus

In Picture, Varanasi ghat (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) In Picture, Varanasi ghat (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Ayodhaya, Varanasi and Mathura have found special mention in the Yogi Adityanath government’s maiden budget for Uttar Pradesh with Rs 1,240 crore earmarked for Ramayan, Buddhist and Krishna circuits in these cities. In a bid to give boost to cultural heritage in the state, the budgetary allocation has been made under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana.

The state government also allocated Rs 800 crore under the ‘Prasad Yojana’ to develop infrastructural facilities in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura. Besides, it granted Rs 200 crore to set up a cultural centre in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government set aside Rs 25 crore for helicopter services to promote tourism in the state. The state allocated Rs 25 crore for development of water sports at Ramgarh Taal in Gorakhpur, while it set aside Rs 10 crore for tourism development in Vindhyachal, Rs 5 crore for rural tourism development in Nagla-Chandrabhan in Mathura, and Rs 3 crore for organising Ramayana Conclave. It earmarked Rs 20 crore to construct Kailash Mansrovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad and Rs 500 crore for preparations of Ardha Kumbha Mela in Allahabad.

It was also decided that documents related to Gumnami Baba preserved in Ram Katha Sangrahalya will be digitised. The government has also taken resolve to hold special programmes like ‘Lok Malhar’ in Gorakhpur and ‘Sawan Jhoola’ in Ayodhya. The budget also made provision for Krishna Sangrahalya to be set up in Mathura.

In addition, the government also laid out plans to organise monthly cultural programmes in various districts under Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Janm Shatabdi Samaroh. It earmarked Rs 135.26 crore for cultural programmes. The state set aside Rs 20 crore to build a modern auditorium at Gorakhpur, the native place of the chief minister. It allocated Rs 1 crore to set up of Geeta Shodh Sansthan in Mathura. The government granted Rs 1 crore to provide subsidy to folk artistes for purchase of instruments for promoting folk arts.

