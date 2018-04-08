UP boy ‘killed’ by partner, two held

The victim’s body was found lying by a highway in Kasra village, roughly 20 km from his home, on Wednesday morning. (Representational Image) The victim’s body was found lying by a highway in Kasra village, roughly 20 km from his home, on Wednesday morning. (Representational Image)

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his partner at a village in Mau district for threatening to disclose that the two were in a same-sex relationship. His body was found lying by a highway in Kasra village, roughly 20 km from his home, on Wednesday morning. Local police said his throat had been slit. Two people, including the victim’s alleged partner, have been arrested.

“His body was sent to the mortuary and an unidentified body report was prepared. We put up photos and a missing person’s notice at all police stations and on social media. The boy’s parents noticed his photos and went to the police. That got us his phone number and we checked the last calls he made,” said Additional SP, Mau, Shiva Ji.

The victim’s parents searched for him on Wednesday night after he did not return home. On Thursday morning, they went to the local police after spotting his photograph on social media. After identifying their son’s body, they gave the police his mobile number and the names of two of his friends — Ratan Kumar Sonkar and Shiv Kumar Sahni, both aged around 20 years.

“Sonkar was in a same-sex relationship with the victim, who he had been friends with for a long time. The victim had gotten into the relationship a few years ago as a child, but refused to continue as he got older. He also began demanding money from Sonkar to keep the affair a secret. Sonkar had been disturbed about the constant demand for money and the threats to disclose the relationship,” Shiva Ji said.

“On Wednesday, the two friends got the victim drunk. Sonkar, who works as an electrician, then thought of ending the matter once and for all. He killed the boy with a knife and the two drove his body to a secluded spot on a highway and dumped it. They also threw away his phone,” he added.

The two accused were arrested on Friday on the charge of murder. The victim is survived by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

