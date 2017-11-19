UP: ‘BJP to ensure comprehensive development through local bodies’

The UP minister said the state government is working on various fronts including roads, energy, drinking water, law and order. The BJP will ensure “all-round” development of UP through urban local bodies. The UP minister said the state government is working on various fronts including roads, energy, drinking water, law and order. The BJP will ensure “all-round” development of UP through urban local bodies.

The BJP will ensure “all-round” development of UP through urban local bodies and the ‘Swachh UP, Swastha UP’ campaign will get wings after the party’s win in civic polls, state Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said. He asserted that the party’s victory in the polls was certain.

“Through the municipal corporations, we will add wings to the campaign of ‘Swachh UP, Swastha UP’. The victory of BJP in the urban local bodies’ polls is almost certain. And, after this, the pace of development will gather further speed,” Sharma told PTI.

“Through the municipal corporations (and other urban local bodies), Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be given more momentum,” Sharma said, and added that the BJP came at a time when there was “jarjar vyavastha” (pathetic condition), which “we are trying to improve”.

On the party giving tickets to Muslims, Sharma said, “We believe in the concept of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We do not indulge in politics of caste, community, sect and appeasement. This has also broken a myth that Muslims are not with the BJP. We have broken this myth by our work. BJP is a party for all, and not for a specific caste or community.”

