UP BJP MLA Suresh Srivastava claims threat to life, says stones hurled at his house

BJP MLA Suresh Srivastava from Lucknow West on Monday claimed that stones were hurled at his house by a mob belonging to a particular section of the society, and that his life was at threat. The police has upped the security of the legislator after receiving the complaint. “I was attacked by a mob. The stone pelters also injured a policeman who was on duty. Now that the police force has come, I feel the situation would normalise,” Srivastava, a resident of Tikait Rai Colony, told media.

The BJP MLA claimed that he was targeted as he contested against seven Muslim candidates, and emerged victorious. He also demanded that his security cover be upgraded. However, the police has ruled out the threat perception, saying that a crowd had gathered outside the residence of the MLA to meet him.

“I am at the MLA’s residence. The situation is absolutely normal. We did get information that a crowd had gathered outside the MLA’s house. They wanted to meet their MLA, but could not do so. This probably flared up the emotions,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Lucknow) Manzil Saini said.

Condemning the incident, BJP leader Dilip Srivastava said, “The anti-social elements are trying to defame the state government as it has promised to make the state free from these elements by initiating stringent action against them.”

