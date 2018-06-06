UP: BJP MLA asks people to punch, throw shoes at officials who demand bribes

BJP MLA Surendra Singh BJP MLA Surendra Singh

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Tuesday held a ‘chetavni diwas (warning day)’ meeting in Ballia district urging people to “punch and beat” government servants who ask for bribes. “Ghoos mangey to ghoosa do, nahin maaney to joota do (if they ask for a bribe, punch them. If they persist, throw shoes),” said Singh, an MLA from Bairia.

Singh stuck to his guns. “I have said this to people so that they stand up to local officials who demand bribe to do any government work. I stand by my statement and I am ready to go to jail if need be for the public’s welfare,” he told The Indian Express. He is heard using invective for “corrupt officials” in a purported video of his speech.

“Dancing girls are better than them; they have their own dharm because they take money and dance all night. But these officers change their dharm despite taking money from the public,” the MLA said.

