UP BJP MLA rape case: Father of survivor, who attempted suicide outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s house, dies in judicial custody

The father of an 18-year-old rape survivor, who attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence over police inaction, died while in judicial custody on Monday. The accused in the rape case is an Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA.

Pappu Singh (50) was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night where he died during treatment. District Magistrate Ravi Kumar NG said while a probe is underway, the postmortem report of the deceased will help ascertain the cause of death.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Pushpanjali Devi told news agency ANI, “Two police officers and four constables have been suspended in this regard. Four persons accused of beating the woman’s father have been arrested.”

According to the police, the family of the rape survivor alleged that she was raped by Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices last year. The kin added that the family was thrashed after a complaint was filed with the police in this regard.

“I was raped. I have been running pillar to post for the last one year but no one is listening to me. I want to see all of them arrested, otherwise I will kill myself,” the woman said. She added, “I had even approached the CM to no result. When we lodged an FIR, we were threatened.”

On Sunday, the woman, along with her family, attempted to set herself ablaze outside the CM’s house. She was rescued by the police and was taken to Gautam Palli Police Station along with her family, where they once again tried to kill themselves.

Gautampalli police station inspector Vijaysen Singh said, “The incident took place outside the Golf Club gate (near the official residence of the CM), where the woman from Unnao alleged that she was raped. She also alleged that Unnao police did not register her case against the BJP MLA, despite her complaint and no action was taken.”

Sengar represents the Bangermau constituency in Unnao district, around 90 km from the state capital.

The police inspector said the woman was made to appear before Rajiv Krishan, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, who ordered a probe by the Lucknow police.

However, the BJP MLA said: “It is a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to tarnish my image and damage my reputation. I have no problem with any probe being conducted. Let a probe be held and the guilty be given stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face punishment.”

